Here’s the latest on Davidson-Forsyth, 450-acre mixed-use development in south Forsyth

During a work session on Tuesday, July 26, commissioners heard a proposal for Davidson-Forsyth, a mixed-use development in south Forsyth between Peachtree Parkway and Old Atlanta Road.

The proposed development came about after a memorandum of understanding was approved in January 2020 between the county, SCARF Forsyth Ga, LLC and Midsouth Paving Inc., which called for half of the 800-acre land to be cut from the mining operation and be used for community use. Developers such as Toll Brothers and Empire Communities both thought that a mixed-use development with retail, office and residential possibilities would fit the space well.

“It’s just really a unique opportunity to take a big, 450-acre tract of land, and the only reason it’s sitting there and left to develop is because it’s part of a quarry,” said Paul Corley, regional president at Empire Communities.

According to a previous story, Davidson-Forsyth will feature a “mix of classic, modern and mercantile styles of architecture that would give the development a variety of looks” along with “several residential styles, including townhomes and single-family detached and attached units.”

As proposed, the development will have 15 residential pocket parks, two amenities’ complexes on either side of the development, over three miles of trails, townhomes “from the 400s” and estate homes “well over one million dollars.”