Here’s the latest on these 11 major Forsyth County projects

With the constant growth in Forsyth County and the surrounding area, it’s no surprise that one of the most asked questions by residents is “when is this development going to be done?”

Below are a few of the commercial, mixed-use and residential projects across the county that have been approved or proposed to Forsyth County Commissioners, what those plans entail and where they are in the zoning process.

The information is compiled from previous stories and online information provided on Forsyth County government websites.

