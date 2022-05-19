Planning board briefly discusses request for 140-acre mixed-use development

A mixed-use project on 140 acres in south Forsyth County was briefly discussed by members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission during a work session.

On Tuesday, May 17, the planning board and county staff discussed a request from applicant Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings to rezone 140.6 acres on Fowler Hill, Union Hill and Mullinax roads from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted (R2R) districts to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.40 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.