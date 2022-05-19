Planning board briefly discusses request for 140-acre mixed-use development

A mixed-use project on 140 acres in south Forsyth County was briefly discussed by members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission during a work session.
On Tuesday, May 17, the planning board and county staff discussed a request from applicant Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings to rezone 140.6 acres on Fowler Hill, Union Hill and Mullinax roads from agricultural (A1), neighborhood shopping (NS) and single-family residential restricted (R2R) districts to master planned district (MPD) for 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.40 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 63,650 square feet with 294 parking spaces.
According to the concept plan submitted for the project, the development will be separated into four districts:
- Commercial district at the southern end of the property, at the intersection of Mullinax and Union Hill roads;
- A low-density residential district north of Fowler Hill Road;
- A medium-density district south of Fowler Hill Road;
- And a high-density residential district between the commercial and medium-density districts.
The plans also show the breakdown of the project to be 7.5 acres (about 5.4% of the project) commercial and office, 90.9 acres (64.6%) residential and 42.2 acres (30%) of the project open space.
Variances are being sought to reduce the commercial component from 15% to 5.38% and increase the percentage of total residential units for townhomes from 30% to 50%.
District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen, who represents the area, was not present at the meeting, and other planning commissioners said members had been contacted by residents of the community about the project.
“I know we received an email from a large group in the community that was requesting postponement to June,” said District 2 planning member Stacy Guy.
Tim Dineen, the District 5 planning commissioner, said the email voiced “some disconnect there between the area residents and the developer.”
District 1 planning member Kerry Hill said some issues, such as lighting and buffer concerns, might be “handled by conditions” and the resident’s email didn’t show a high comfort level with the project.
No action was taken during the meeting.