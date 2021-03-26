Planning board recommends approval for mixed-use beside Brandywine Elementary

A mixed-use development abutting Brandywine Elementary School has cleared the Forsyth County Planning Commission.

At a meeting on Tuesday, March 23, planning board members voted 4-1, with District 2 member Stacy Guy opposed, to recommend approval of a request to rezone 18.5 acres at 100 McFarland Parkway from commercial business (CBD), office and industrial (O&I) and single-family-residential (R1) districts to master-planned district (MPD) for a development with 59 attached residential units, 43,975 square feet of commercial buildings and 233 parking spaces.

The proposal will go to Forsyth County Commissioners for the next step of the zoning process.

Christopher Light, a zoning attorney representing applicant Liu Investment Partners, LLLP said the current request was for fewer townhomes than the 64 that were originally planned and would include focal points for residents to gather, pocket parks, landscaping detail pedestrian walking paths and connectivity with Brandywine and 40% open space.

“All these things that the MPD really wants you to incorporate, we put this on a plan to submit to you guys because those are the things that are important and those are the things that are kind of what the MPD are looking for,” Light said.