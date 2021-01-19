Religious center proposed on Kelly Mill Road

Sri Ram Samsthan Inc. has submitted an application for a conditional-use permit to operate a place of worship with a priests’ residence on Kelly Mill Road.
According to documents submitted to Forsyth County’s Department of Planning and Community development, the applicant, who is being represented by Miles, Hansford and Tallant LLC, has applied for the permit to operate a Hindu temple on 18.2 acres on Kelly Mill Road west of the intersection with Castleberry Road.
The total building area, which would include both the main temple building and the priests’ residence, is proposed at 51,915 square feet with 168 parking spaces.
The proposal is still early in the zoning process.