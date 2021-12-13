Residents oppose proposed funeral home in south Forsyth

Dozens of concerned south Forsyth residents met at the Sharon Forks Library on Saturday, Dec. 11 to discuss their public speaking strategies for a protest at the upcoming Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16.



The residents will be speaking in opposition to a request for a conditional-use permit for a funeral home and mortuary at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway, Granite Lane and the Deer Lake subdivision.

The proposal

Capkey Clifton Partners LLC, a company that works in real estate, rentals and leasing, is requesting a conditional-use permit to build an 8,670-square-foot miscellaneous service establishment for a funeral home and mortuary with a future 20,000-square-foot expansion, a total of 63 parking spaces and an open storage yard with 110 parking spaces on 7.7 acres currently zoned commercial business district (CBD).

The request was heard by the Forsyth County Planning Board on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with the proposal presented by Ethan Underwood, a zoning attorney representing the development.

During the planning board meeting, Underwood said that there had been several attempts to find a use for the property over the years.

“Certain restaurants have been denied, certain retail uses have been denied,” Underwood said during the planning board meeting. “We think we’ve finally come up with a use that fits with the community, considers the comprehensive plan and also provides some value to the property owner.”

