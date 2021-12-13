Residents oppose proposed funeral home in south Forsyth

Dozens of concerned south Forsyth residents met at the Sharon Forks Library on Saturday, Dec. 11 to discuss their public speaking strategies for a protest at the upcoming Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16.
The residents will be speaking in opposition to a request for a conditional-use permit for a funeral home and mortuary at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway, Granite Lane and the Deer Lake subdivision.
The proposal
Capkey Clifton Partners LLC, a company that works in real estate, rentals and leasing, is requesting a conditional-use permit to build an 8,670-square-foot miscellaneous service establishment for a funeral home and mortuary with a future 20,000-square-foot expansion, a total of 63 parking spaces and an open storage yard with 110 parking spaces on 7.7 acres currently zoned commercial business district (CBD).
The request was heard by the Forsyth County Planning Board on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with the proposal presented by Ethan Underwood, a zoning attorney representing the development.
During the planning board meeting, Underwood said that there had been several attempts to find a use for the property over the years.
“Certain restaurants have been denied, certain retail uses have been denied,” Underwood said during the planning board meeting. “We think we’ve finally come up with a use that fits with the community, considers the comprehensive plan and also provides some value to the property owner.”
Story continues below.
Residents’ thoughts
Residents from surrounding neighborhoods including Deer Lake, Stone Bridge, the Paddocks and Lakepoint at Johns Creek were concerned that their property values could decrease by being near a funeral home.
Residents also cited cultural beliefs as a point of opposition, specifically the vastu tradition in Hinduism.
Other concerns included a possible increase in traffic, possible impacts on the mental health of neighbors and children and the overall “live-work-play” definition of the Big Creek Character Area.
While neighbors said they were not opposed to a funeral home in general, they did not agree with the proposed location.
What’s next
After being recommended for approval by the planning board during its Nov. 16 meeting, the item is expected to appear before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16.
On Saturday, residents in charge of planning the protest said they were expecting hundreds of neighbors from the surrounding neighborhoods to attend the meeting in opposition of the proposed funeral home.