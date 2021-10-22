These projects will be discussed at Tuesday’s county planning meeting

Expansion of a nonprofit organization and neighborhood projects are among projects that will be discussed by the Forsyth County Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Before Tuesday’s regular meeting the projects were discussed by commission members at a work session on Tuesday, Oct. 19. No action was taken on any of the items during the work session.

Planning meetings are held at the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 E. Main Street.

Here’s a look at what is proposed for each project:

Plans for neighborhood on Kelly Mill

What’s the plan: Kelly Mill Consultants Corporation has requested to rezone 61 acres on Kelly Mill Road from agricultural (A1) and single-family residential restricted district (R2R) to single-family residential district (Res-3) for 87 residential lots with a density of about 1.4 units per acre.

Where: 2089, 2049, 2050 and 2106 Kelly Mill Road.

Board comments: The proposed land for the neighborhood has been the center of some controversy in recent months tied to a proposed Hindu temple at the site.

Issues seemed to have cooled at a public participation meeting in December where developers brought up plans for the neighborhood, which neighbors preferred to the plan for a 34,890-square-foot temple with an ancillary structure of 2,025 square feet and a 15,000-square-foot priests’ residence.

At Tuesday’s meeting, District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen said while both applications are active, developers are focused on the neighborhood project rather than the temple.

“Those are both active. They have not filed for consideration on the conditional use permit, which is a place of worship for a temple,” she said. “They have gone ahead and filed … what’s before us. It’s an application to do all Res-3, which was, my understanding more palatable for the area, for the neighbors.”

At the September meeting, developers said the temple project would not move ahead if the neighborhood was approved.