We now know what business is taking over this former drug store
The vacant CVS at the corner of Highway 9 and Francis Road will be converted into a golf cart dealership. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
During a meeting on Thursday, June 20, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit to allow a developer to convert a vacant building on Highway 9 that used to be a CVS store.