What these local public officials discussed at a recent growth and development town hall
10272023DEVELOPMENT
(From left to right) Tim Dineen, Nedal Shawkat, Laura Semanson, Cindy Jones Mills, Joey Cochran, Jason Evans and Wes McCall. - photo by Daniel Dotson
The Forsyth County Republican Party and Forsyth Family Alliance partnered to host a Growth and Development Town Hall event on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26.