Why Passport Springs won’t be built at The Collection
Proposed site plan for Passport Springs & Spa. Photo courtesy Passport Experiences.
Following a recent land acquisition by CTO Realty Growth, Inc., the FCN has confirmed the proposed Passport Springs Spa will not be built adjacent to The Collection at Forsyth.