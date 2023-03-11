Achoo! Here's why pollen counts are reaching a record high in Georgia

Allergies bothering you already? You’re not alone.
With early rising temperatures bringing about blooming trees and foliage, Georgia is seeing record high pollen counts early this spring season.
Counts reached “extremely high” levels early in February for the first time in 30 years, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, the largest allergy practice in the state. The “extremely high” level for tree pollen begins at 1,500, which is the level at which those with allergies start to experience symptoms.
Last month, the practice’s daily pollen count and mold activity report recorded 14 days where pollen counts reached the “extremely high” level, beating the previous record of 10 days in February 2017.
And so far, March has seen a continuation of these record-breaking pollen counts. There were three days in the past week, not counting weekends, that reached above 1,500. This past Tuesday, March 7, pollen counts reached 3,937, the ninth highest count in March in the past decade and the only count that high recorded earlier than March 19.
According to the report, the top pollen contributors are trees, particularly oak, pine, sweet gum, juniper and sycamore.
“As the temperatures outside continue to rise, so will the pollen count,” Atlanta Allergy and Asthma stated in a press release.
To provide some relief, the practice gave a few tips on how to survive these high pollen counts:
● Keep car windows closed and run the air conditioner on the recycled setting to keep cool.
● Change or clean air filters regularly.
● Shower before going to bed. According to the release, pollen can get onto your hair, clothes and skin.
● Wear sunglasses to keep pollen out of your eyes.
● Take off your shoes when you get home.
● Wash off your pets’ paws and wipe down their fur with a damp cloth when they come in from outside.
● Spend time outside before noon when pollen levels are usually lowest.
● Take allergy medicine before spending time outdoors.
For more information and updates on daily pollen counts, visit www.atlantaallergy.com.