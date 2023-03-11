Achoo! Here's why pollen counts are reaching a record high in Georgia

Allergies bothering you already? You’re not alone.

With early rising temperatures bringing about blooming trees and foliage, Georgia is seeing record high pollen counts early this spring season.

Counts reached “extremely high” levels early in February for the first time in 30 years, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma, the largest allergy practice in the state. The “extremely high” level for tree pollen begins at 1,500, which is the level at which those with allergies start to experience symptoms.

Last month, the practice’s daily pollen count and mold activity report recorded 14 days where pollen counts reached the “extremely high” level, beating the previous record of 10 days in February 2017.

And so far, March has seen a continuation of these record-breaking pollen counts. There were three days in the past week, not counting weekends, that reached above 1,500. This past Tuesday, March 7, pollen counts reached 3,937, the ninth highest count in March in the past decade and the only count that high recorded earlier than March 19.