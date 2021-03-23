All Georgians 16 and older eligible for Covid-19 vaccine starting March 25

All Georgians ages 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning Thursday, March 25, Gov. Brian Kemp announced during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
“This is our ticket back to normal, and we’re getting closer to that point every day,” Kemp said.
Georgia joins states like Illinois, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Maryland, Missouri, Maine and Vermont, which have made similar decisions to expanded vaccine access to all adults residing in their states in recent days.
As of March 22, a total of 3.2 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Georgia.