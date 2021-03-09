City of Cumming, GI North work together to raise awareness of colorectal cancer

Mayor Troy Brumbalow and the Cumming City Council issued a proclamation declaring March 2021 Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month during its meeting on March 2.

The staff at GI North, who attended the meeting, is participating in Colorectal Cancer Awareness activities during the month of March and throughout the year.

Cumming Utilities lit the “Cumming Home” water tower blue in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. “We are really excited to partner with the City of Cumming on this important designation and appreciate the recognition of the significance of this cause.” said Dr. Simon Cofrancesco, GI North CEO.

“As the second leading cause of cancer deaths of men and women combined in the United States, colorectal cancer is preventable through screening colonoscopy, if detected early,” Cofrancesco said. “This is unique to cancer screening testing which usually detects cancer in an earlier stage, but by removing small growths called polyps during colonoscopy which over years can grow into cancer, colon cancer can be prevented.”

The key since polyps are small and cause no symptoms is to get checked based on your age, starting at 50 or possibly younger based on family history, according to Cofrancesco.

“The unfortunate part is that approximately one in three people are not current with recommended screening which resulted in approximately 148,000 new cases of colorectal cancer in 2020,” he said.

As screening is essential in early detection and treatment of colorectal cancer, GI North looks forward to continuing to spread the important message about regular and timely screening to promote longevity for all Georgians.

“We are truly appreciative of all of the support this community has shown us over the last 10 years and look forward to continuing to provide excellent patient care for many years to come,” Cofranceso said.