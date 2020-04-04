More than 70 COVID-19 cases confirmed from Forsyth County

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Ten more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Forsyth County on Saturday by the Georgia Department of Public Health, continuing a week that has seen a sharp increase in the local number of infections.

A week ago, Forsyth's count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 22, with one death: an 87-year-old man. Forsyth now has 71 cases the same week that Gov. Brian Kemp announced a partnership between the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing to process more than 3,000 samples a day.

Confirmed cases and deaths continue to grow statewide, with 6,383 and 208, respectively, by the DPH's final daily update at 7 p.m. on April 4. Almost 20% of cases have required hospitalization.