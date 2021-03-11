County has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccines

Forsyth County government has opened appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to those who are eligible, as well as those who will become eligible on March 15.

Appointments are currently available for March 17, 18, 24 and 25. To make an appointment, please click here.

All vaccines administered will be two-dose vaccines, so residents are asked to make sure they make time available to get a second dose. Vaccination appointments will be at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.





Current eligible residents include:

-Healthcare workers;

-Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;

-Adults 65+ and caregivers;

-Law enforcement, firefighters, first responders;

-Educators and staff, Pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs;

-Adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and caregivers;

-Parents of children with complex medical conditions who are at high risk for COVID-19 complications.





Residents eligible beginning March 15:

-Adults 55+;

-Individuals with disabilities;

-Individuals 16 or older with certain medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Please note that Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for children 16 and older.