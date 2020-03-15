COVID-19 case being treated at Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System was notified this morning that a patient has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at its Braselton hospital.

“Our physicians, nurses and other staff are following all guidelines from the CDC to provide the best possible care,” Anthony Williamson, president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, said in a press release. “That includes keeping the patient in a negative pressure room, wearing personal protective equipment and following all recommended cleaning procedures to help keep the patient and all others in the hospital safe. People in our community should continue coming to NGMC Braselton for care as they need it.”

The hospital has yet to confirm where the positive COVID-19 patient is from.

