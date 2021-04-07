COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for April 12

In partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents, by appointment only, on Monday, April 12, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.

Information regarding the appointment process in multiple languages can be found at www.forsythco.com/COVID-19/vaccine.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, eligible residents can visit gta-vras.powerappsportals.us to request an appointment through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s registration system.

Please note, the registration tool offers multiple locations throughout the state where vaccines are available. Forsyth County residents seeking an appointment are encouraged to select the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College location. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-426-5073.

The vaccination event is made possible by a FEMA grant, approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during their March 4 meeting.

“We are pleased to have received grant funding to provide more vaccination appointments for residents,” said Forsyth County EMA Director Chris Grimes. “The grant, which is a 100% match from FEMA, allows us to acquire additional equipment needed, to hire additional medical staff, rent the space needed for the event and to provide public outreach.”

The FEMA grant also allows Forsyth County’s Public Transportation Department the ability to provide a ride to and from the vaccination site for County residents in need of transportation. Residents are eligible for two total round trips at no cost. To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, call 770-781-2195.

The Forsyth Conference Center is at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.

For information on COVID-19 vaccines, please click here. More vaccination events in partnership with District 2 Public Health will be announced as vaccine supply is made available.