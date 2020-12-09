COVID-19 vaccine first doses set for hospitals, nursing homes in Georgia

Georgia could have “several hundred thousand doses” of COVID-19 vaccines in the next week or so for distribution to health-care workers and elderly care facilities, according to the state’s top public-health official.

Those doses will roll out immediately once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month but will not be enough to cover all of Georgia’s hospital workers and nursing-home staff and residents, said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the state Department of Public Health.

More rounds of the vaccine will arrive depending on how fast pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna produce it, as well as how the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed distribution program plans to divvy out doses, Toomey said at a news conference Tuesday.

“We’ll be able to get this throughout the state,” Toomey said. “I’m very confident of that.”

Officials in several state agencies have been working for months on plans to transport the vaccine throughout Georgia, decide who should have first dibs in the early wave of limited doses and coordinate with local pharmacies and health-care providers that will administer the shots.

Once hospitals and nursing homes get the vaccine, workers in key sectors like first responders and energy companies, plus older Georgians with health issues, will be next in line for doses. The general public should have access by summer, Toomey said.

Given the long wait for widespread immunization, Gov. Brian Kemp said it’s essential people in Georgia do not stop social distancing and wearing masks even as the vaccine begins to arrive in limited batches.



