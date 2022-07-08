COVID-19 vaccines authorized for children as young as six months

COVID-19 vaccines are now authorized for everyone six months of age or older, according to a press release by the Department of Public Health.

According to the release, children will get a smaller dose of the vaccine than teenagers and adults, and the dose will be based on their age on the day of vaccination.

“Parents should discuss with their pediatrician or family doctor about vaccinating their child with the COVID-19 vaccine,” District 2 Public Health Medical Director Zachary Taylor said in the release.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available at all District 2 health departments for children six months or older. The Moderna vaccine will be arriving soon, the release said, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not authorized for children.

“The CDC recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccines for everyone who is six months and older, and COVID19 boosters for everyone five years and older, if eligible,” the release said. “You are protected best from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccines.”

Vaccine recommendations vary depending on age, type of vaccine received, and timing of the last dose, the release said.



