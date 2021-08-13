We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus in our community. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today.



Northside Hospital Forsyth treated an average of 43.4 COVID-19 patients a day the week of July 30, 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. That’s up from an average of 16.1 COVID-19 patients a day the previous week.