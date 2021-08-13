We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the coronavirus in our community. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing today.
Northside Hospital Forsyth treated an average of 43.4 COVID-19 patients a day the week of July 30, 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. That’s up from an average of 16.1 COVID-19 patients a day the previous week.
The hospital had an average of 287 adult in-patient beds last week.
An average of 240.4 in-patient beds were in use, up from 232.9 the previous week;
An average of 15.2% of in-patient beds were used by COVID-19 patients, up from 5.6% the previous week.
In addition, the hospital had an average of 27 ICU beds last week.
An average of 20.9 ICU beds were in use, up from an average of 17.6 the previous week;
An average of 7.4 ICU beds were used by COVID-19 patients, up from near zero the previous week.
The HHS data is updated Mondays weekly with hospital utilization data from the previous Friday through Thursday.
