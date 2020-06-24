Find out why the DPH is cutting back hours at COVID-19 testing sites

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Go here to view our full coverage of the novel coronavirus and its impact on Forsyth County. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
The Georgia Department of Public Health is cutting back hours at its COVID-19 testing sites in District 2, which includes Forsyth County.
The agency announced Wednesday that testing at its weekly site at Forsyth Central High School will end at 1 p.m., instead of 3 p.m., starting June 28.
The site will continue to open at 8:30 a.m.
Dave Palmer, public information officer with District 2, said the agency adjusted the hours to keep nurses working at the outdoor drive-thru sites safe from the summer afternoon heat.
"The PPE that our nurses have to wear is extremely hot during the afternoon hours," Palmer said, "and our (testing sites) are all drive-thrus that are conducted outside. We are trying to keep people safe."
Other District 2 testing sites in Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, and Towns counties are cutting hours, too.
For more information, visit phdistrict2.org
http://phdistrict2.org/.