FoCo4Frontliners shows support for health care workers with free T-shirts

A local organization found a unique way to show its appreciation for employees at Northside Hospital Forsyth.
On Friday, Feb. 4, members of FoCo4Frontliners, a local group to support front-line healthcare workers, presented Northside employees with free t-shirts featuring logos from the group and hospital.
“We just hope y’all enjoy them, and we hope it’s a symbol of how much we know what y’all are putting on the line,” said Mary Helen McGruder, a member of FoCo4Frontliners.
Formed to applaud workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, FoCo4Frontliners is an initiative of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and has involvement from local businesses, residents and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
McGruder said though employees had received gifts, notably food, from the community during the pandemic, shirts “are something everyone can use” and she hoped employees would “wear them with our appreciation, our love and our support.”
Carolyn Booker, patient care administrator for the hospital, said it was meaningful to know the community supports health care employees on the frontline and said FoCo4Frontliners would be the employees’ theme for 2022.
“This is a community that wants to show health care providers that they are for them, they are for us,” Booker said. “That is a huge, huge testament to the importance of what we’ve done in this hospital every single day.”
“Know that in the future, eventually, when people are able to look back on this time, this time that, for us, has been quite dark,” she said, “but there are rays of light, signs of hope, and this is one of those times when the kindness of the community emerges to support those folks on the frontline.”
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said more than 5,000 shirts were produced at the Forsyth County Jail by staff and inmates in a substance abuse treatment plan, which kept production costs lower than other alternatives.
The shirts were paid for with donations made by local residents and businesses, and, as part of the program, employees also received a Visa gift card.
To make a donation for the group or to find more information, go to FoCo4Frontliners.org, email fccoc@focochamber.org or call 770-887-6461.