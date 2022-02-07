FoCo4Frontliners shows support for health care workers with free T-shirts

A local organization found a unique way to show its appreciation for employees at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

On Friday, Feb. 4, members of FoCo4Frontliners, a local group to support front-line healthcare workers, presented Northside employees with free t-shirts featuring logos from the group and hospital.

“We just hope y’all enjoy them, and we hope it’s a symbol of how much we know what y’all are putting on the line,” said Mary Helen McGruder, a member of FoCo4Frontliners.

Formed to applaud workers’ efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, FoCo4Frontliners is an initiative of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce and has involvement from local businesses, residents and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

McGruder said though employees had received gifts, notably food, from the community during the pandemic, shirts “are something everyone can use” and she hoped employees would “wear them with our appreciation, our love and our support.”