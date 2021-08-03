Forsyth County leaders stress importance of getting vaccinated as COVID-19 Delta variant spreads

Following a recent uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, and reports of the virus’s Delta variant spreading, Forsyth County government leaders met with the County’s Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Grimes, Northside Hospital Forsyth administration and officials with District 2 Public Health on Aug. 2, according to a news release.

“Hearing our local health leaders and partners discuss the increase in positive cases is unsettling,” said Cindy Jones Mills, Forsyth County Chairwoman and District 4 commissioner. “The data shows a growing number of positive cases in our community, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. We will be closely watching the data and will be in growing communication with our health partners.”

Officials with District 2 Public Health and Northside Hospital Forsyth stress the importance of being vaccinated.

Lynn Jackson, administrator of Northside Hospital Forsyth, stressed that the COVID-19 cases admitted to the hospital are primarily from those who are not vaccinated.

“The hospitalized COVID-19 positive cases are significantly on the rise [at Northside Hospital Forsyth],” said Jackson during the meeting. “Of those hospitalized for COVID-19, roughly 85% have not been vaccinated, of those who are positive and vaccinated nearly all have co-morbidities or some other health issues going on.”

Public Health officials asked Jackson about nursing staff availability.

“There are certainly hiring opportunities for nurses, especially in critical care areas,” she said.

The following statistics are from an Aug. 1, Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) report:

- Forsyth County residents fully vaccinated: 108,482 (48% of residents);

- Forsyth County residents with at least one vaccine dose: 117,736 (52% of residents);

- Forsyth County COVID-19 confirmed new daily cases: 74% increase from July 1;

- Northside Hospital Forsyth admissions due to COVID-19: 330% increase since July 26.

*Data provided by Northside Hospital Forsyth



