Forsyth County murder-suicide inspires mental health groups

The release said “the agencies are acting in memory of Megan Frix,” a Forsyth County resident who was killed in January.

According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release at the time of her death, Megan Frix, 26, and her father, Jerry Frix, 58, were found dead at the family’s home on Evans Drive by a visiting home health aide on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“There should never, ever be another Georgian whose life ends at the hands of their caregiver,” GCDD Executive Director D’Arcy Robb said in the release. “We can no longer do anything for Megan Frix. We can no longer do anything for her father. But we can be here now for Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. That includes providing people with disabilities the quality supports and services they need to be part of our communities, and it includes supporting caregivers.”

According to the release, GDCC and other organizations – including the Georgia Advocacy Office, the Institute on Human Development and Disability, Families of Children Under Stress and Spectrum Autism Center – are collaborating and sharing information for other families dealing with developmental disabilities.

“We must hold firmly that the murder of a person with disabilities by their caregiver is wrong, and at the same time acknowledge that it doesn’t take place in a vacuum,” Robb said. “Caregivers can be under tremendous amounts of stress. They can and do go into crisis, and in the worst circumstances that leads to deadly outcomes. We have to make sure crisis resources meet peoples’ needs and normalize their use by caregivers. And on a broader level, we need to have a robust disability support system with safeguards in place.”

The resources shared by the groups are available at all times and include text-based mental health services such as “741741” and call or text services such as “988” and the Georgia Crisis Access Line.

“When you’re feeling pressure it’s a must to reach out so the village can help you through,” Maria Manning, founder and CEO of Magenta Momz, Inc., said in the release. “I tell myself you’re not alone. Your village is here for you. Mental well-being is a must! I reach out to the village to help me through because I need the support. We must protect and maintain our mental health,”

For more information, go to GCDD.org.



The resources shared by the groups include:

Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities: 404-657-2126

Department Of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities: 404-657-5964

Georgia Crisis Access Line: 1-800-715-4225

Georgia Advocacy Office: 404-885-1234

Georgia’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection: 1-866-552-4464