Forsyth County News office closed to public due to coronavirus threat

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



For the protection of our staff and our visitors, and to assure we are able to continue to provide vital news and information to the community, Forsyth County News will close its office to the public as of Monday, March 16.

There is a night drop slot in our door should you need to drop off your payment.

As always, you may contact us via email or telephone.

We are sorry for any inconvenience our closing may cause but think we all can understand the necessity for doing so given the current health emergency faced by the nation.

Thank you for your support of Forsyth County News. It is more important now than ever.