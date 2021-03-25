Forsyth County offering more COVID-19 vaccination appointments

In a continued partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents on March 31 and April 1 at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. These vaccines are by appointment only.

To sign up for an appointment, please click here. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-426-5073.

Please note that the registration tool online offers multiple different locations throughout the state where vaccines are available. Forsyth County residents are encouraged to select Lanier Tech as their desired location. Lanier Tech is located at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.

The vaccination events are made possible by a FEMA grant that was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on March 4.

“We are pleased to have received grant funding to provide more vaccination appointments for residents,” said Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes. “The grant, which is a 100% match from FEMA, allows us to acquire additional equipment needed, to hire additional medical staff, rent the space needed for the event and to provide public outreach.”

The FEMA grant also allows Forsyth Count’s Public Transportation Department the ability to provide rides to and from the vaccination site at Lanier Tech to residents in need of transportation. Residents are eligible for two round trips at no cost. To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, please call 770-781-2195.

More vaccination appointments will be announced as soon as vaccine supply is made available.