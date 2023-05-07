Forsyth County’s first free clinic is now fully open

Forsyth County’s first free clinic opened its doors to patients at its first official location on Friday, May 5, marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting and open house.

The Forsyth Community Clinic, which is free to eligible Forsyth County residents who do not have health insurance, originally opened in October last year. Over the past few months, volunteer physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and pharmacists have been meeting with patients in a temporary clinic space at The Place of Forsyth.

Now, at this new office at 102 Mary Alice Park Rd., they will be able to fully serve their patients in an office all their own.

“We are excited to now have a physical home for the clinic, a place that is more than just a representation of the work of our incredible volunteers and supporters,” said Kristine Walden, chair of the clinic’s Board of Directors. “It is also what we believe will be a vital medical home to so many in our community.”