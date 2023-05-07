Forsyth County’s first free clinic is now fully open

Forsyth County’s first free clinic opened its doors to patients at its first official location on Friday, May 5, marking the occasion with a ribbon cutting and open house.
The Forsyth Community Clinic, which is free to eligible Forsyth County residents who do not have health insurance, originally opened in October last year. Over the past few months, volunteer physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and pharmacists have been meeting with patients in a temporary clinic space at The Place of Forsyth.
Now, at this new office at 102 Mary Alice Park Rd., they will be able to fully serve their patients in an office all their own.
“We are excited to now have a physical home for the clinic, a place that is more than just a representation of the work of our incredible volunteers and supporters,” said Kristine Walden, chair of the clinic’s Board of Directors. “It is also what we believe will be a vital medical home to so many in our community.”
Dr. Shannon Mize, a local physician who has practiced in Forsyth since 1979, is a founding member of the board and will now serve as the clinic’s director of medicine. He joked that he and Shoemake knew each other from high school as they are both Forsyth Central alumni who came to work in Forsyth County.
Mize told the crowd the story of how the board first started as a group of passionate community leaders who simply wanted to provide continuous, free medical care to the residents of Forsyth County.
“We’re hoping we can go out into the community now and do what we wanted to do,” Mize said. “Now we have a home. That’s what we needed.”
Shoemake, on the verge of tears, told the crowd he appreciates their support in helping to make the Forsyth Community Clinic a reality.
“It was a free clinic that saved my life when I was in New York City,” Shoemake said. “I didn’t have health insurance, and I needed help …. And that is why this is important to me. Because everybody should have access to that kind of care when they need it.”
With the new clinic being centrally located in the City of Cumming, directly in between Georgia Highlands Medical Services and Northside Hospital, leaders hope it will provide better access to the clinic for all of the approximately 27,000 uninsured Forsyth County residents who are in need of health care.
For now, the clinic is providing general, non-emergency services to patients, but over time, leaders plan to expand those free services to include:
● Diagnosis and treatment for hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol
● Eyes, ears and nose exams
● Heart and lung exams
● Body Mass Index screenings
● Urinalysis
● Case management and follow-up services
● Patient education for health conditions
● Health and wellness classes
● Referrals
To qualify, patients must be 18-65 years old, a Forsyth County resident, not have available health insurance and be at or below 200% of the poverty line. There are exceptions, however, for some over 65 who have limited Medicare options, and qualifying standards from the state can change every year.
New patients must fill out eligibility paperwork when first visiting the clinic, but after it is completed, clinic leaders said it lasts for a year before it must be renewed.
Patients then can walk in during clinic hours to be seen by a nurse who will check their weight, height, blood pressure and other measurements before a doctor makes any health care recommendations — just like any other physician’s office.
While there is not an on-site pharmacy at the clinic, volunteer pharmacists will also be available to help patients find affordable or no-cost options for their medications.
Right now, volunteers are only taking walk-in patients every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Telehealth appointments will also be available through the clinic Mondays-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Once per month, Shoemake said they also plan to host a clinic off-site in the community. To keep up with clinic times and dates or to learn how to donate to the clinic, visit Forsyth Community Clinic’s website at www.forsythcommunityclinic.org.