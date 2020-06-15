Georgia Highlands announces free COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 19

The Forsyth County News appreciates 4F Wellness Premium Hand Sanitizer for sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Georgia Highlands Medical Services announced Monday that it will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, June 19.
The local medical provider, located at 475 Tribble Gap Road in Cumming, will conduct tests from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. by appointment only.
Those interested must call 470-758-8415.
As of Sunday, June 14, Forsyth County has had 595 coronavirus cases documented, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, with 74 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
Georgia has documented 57,681 confirmed cases and 2,451 deaths, though numbers are likely undercounted, officials said.