Georgia Highlands to offer free COVID-19 testing July 10

Georgia Highlands Medical Services announced Wednesday that it will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 10.

Testing will be by appointment, which can be scheduled by calling 470-758-8415, from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the practice's Medical Plaza at 475 Tribble Gap Road.