A Georgia resident has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri, an infection that destroys brain tissue, causes brain swelling and usually death, the state Department of Public Health announced in a news release Friday, July 28.
Georgia resident dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
