Georgia resident dies from rare brain-eating amoeba
brain eating amoeba
The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri killed a person in Georgia recently, according to the Department of Public Health. (photo provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
A Georgia resident has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri, an infection that destroys brain tissue, causes brain swelling and usually death, the state Department of Public Health announced in a news release Friday, July 28.