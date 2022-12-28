Giving out hope: These medical and community leaders are providing free health care to Forsyth residents

How it works

Hamilton hopes the clinic will help serve everyone in the community who lacks access to affordable health care while also feeling like they are simply going in to see their physician like anyone else.

When coming in, first-time patients will have to fill out paperwork to see if they qualify for the clinic. Eligibility experts are on site to help patients through that process.

To qualify, patients must be 18-65 years old, a Forsyth County resident, not have available health insurance and be at or below 200% of the poverty line. Hamilton said there are exceptions, however, for some over 65 who have limited Medicare options, and qualifying standards from the state can change every year.

“Even if you don’t think you would qualify for the clinic, but you have no health care or health insurance, come in,” Hamilton said. “People will be surprised how many will actually qualify for the clinic for that kind of care and not realize it.”

Once patients fill out that paperwork, Hamilton explained that eligibility lasts for a year before it has to be renewed.

Just like any other physician’s office, patients would then go with a nurse to have their weight, height, blood pressure and other measurements checked before a physician makes any health care recommendations. Patients also see an on-site pharmacist to go over their medication history and any needed medicines.

Hamilton said there will not be a pharmacy on site for patients, but volunteer pharmacists will work with them to find affordable or no cost options for their medication. The clinic has already partnered with Good Pill, a nonprofit that provides affordable recycled medication for those without insurance.

“Recycled medications aren’t medications that have come out of your medication closet that you just haven’t used,” Hamilton said. “They have a chain of command. They have not lost any integrity. It was a medication that either came from an overstock from a big pharma …. or it could be from a long-term care facility where they’re receiving medication in those daily pill cards and now those medications have changed. So they have this pill card with maybe two weeks of pills left, and those can be sent to Good Pill.”

For most medications, Hamilton said patients can receive enough to last them 90 days from Good Pill for the cost of the shipping fee — typically just $6.

The pharmacist will provide other resources to patients to ensure the clinic can not only help diagnose and solve patient issues but also provide treatment and care. Hamilton said volunteers also have information on community resources available even for those who are not eligible for the clinic.

“No one will ever leave the clinic without some way to still be served for their health care needs,” Hamilton said.

Right now, volunteers are only taking walk-in appointments with patients at scheduled clinics. Patients can find scheduled clinic days, usually on Saturdays, by visiting Forsyth Community Clinic’s website at www.forsythcommunityclinic.org.