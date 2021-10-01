Health and Wellness Fair offering free medical screenings, services

Georgia Highlands Medical Services is partnering with the Forsyth Community Clinic at the Connection of Forsyth to bring a variety of medical screenings to the 2021 Health and Wellness Fair.

Some of the medical services that will be offered are cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, HIV, breast and mental health exams and general wellness check-ups. The medical office will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine for patients that have not yet received one.

The 2021 Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 608 Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Cumming. The event is free.

To learn more about The Connection, visit its website or Facebook.