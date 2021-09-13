Healthy Aging Expo: How you can meet local providers, retailers and receive free health screenings

Jump into fall living your best life with the first-ever Healthy Aging Expo.
The event, hosted by the Forsyth County News and Dawson County News, features more than 20 local vendors and will be 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Forsyth County Conference Center. The event is sponsored by Heather A. Failla, CRPC, CLTC, FIC, Financial Representative Modern Woodmen of America and UNG Healthy Aging Institute.
The event is free to attend and gives the community access to health screenings, providers and other retailers.
“It gives everyone open access to services and practices that they wouldn’t normally be able to reach,” according to event Coordinator Megan Lewis.
Some of the vendors will include local health providers like A Helping Hand, Assisting Hands Serving Forsyth & North Fulton and many more. Topics addressed will range from hearing aids to assisted living to cardiovascular health.
“This event will give everyone in our community access to health providers, screenings and business they might not normally have access too,” Lewis said.
There will also be vendors providing information on alternative medicines like Your CBD Store and Salt Med Spa. Entertainment will be provided by JB Jams.
Masks will be required at the event along with social distancing. Vendors will also be sanitizing their booths.
For more information, contact Megan Lewis at mlewis@gainesvilletimes.com.