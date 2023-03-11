How one Forsyth County school is now able to provide medical care directly on campus to students and staff

Georgia Highlands Medical Services and Forsyth County Schools leaders came out to Cumming Elementary Thursday, March 9 to celebrate the official opening of their first school-based health center.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden welcomed the crowd as they gathered inside the school and thanked several local leaders in attendance, including City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Mills and Board of Education members Darla Light, Lindsey Adams and Mike Valdes.
“We are so excited today to offer this school-based health center for our students,” Bearden said.
The center is a partnership between the school and Georgia Highlands that provides on-site medical and mental health services to students, staff and their families with the goal of keeping kids healthy and in school where, they can spend more time learning.
Georgia Highlands and the district have worked for more than a year to make the center a reality for families at Cumming Elementary, many of whom struggle to find time outside of work to visit a doctor’s office.
“I get asked oftentimes why the school system would want to partner with Georgia Highlands like this — it’s for our kids,” Bearden said. “And it’s for our community.”
When kids can receive medical attention directly on campus during the school day, Bearden said it will be so much easier to ensure their needs are met so they can get back into the classroom.
That is why Bearden felt the partnership with Georgia Highlands was a “no brainer” when CEO Todd Shifflet came to him with the idea.
Shifflet said he had tossed around the possibility of opening a school-based health center for a couple of years, but it wasn’t until Georgia Highlands received funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Georgia Primary Care Association that he finally decided to tell Bearden.
“I sent Dr. Bearden an email,” Shifflet said. “It was pretty lengthy, and at the end of the email, I said, ‘Just throwing it out there….’ I think the rest was kind of history. That was 14 months ago.”
He thanked district leaders, Board of Education members and Cumming Elementary Principal Jordan Livermore for their immediate support for the center along with Bearden, who agreed to be “roasted” at a fundraising event last October to help get the center up and running.
Georgia Highlands ended up raising $70,000 for the center through that event.
“You can pick on me anytime you want for $70,000,” Bearden joked.
Before starting the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Livermore pointed out the center to the crowd standing in one of Cumming Elementary’s main hallways, describing what the space looked like before it was renovated.
The space making up the center used to be a classroom, another smaller room and an office. By taking out the walls, putting in new ones and adding fresh paint, Livermore said the center now features a lobby area for patients coming through the exterior entrance, two exam rooms and offices where Georgia Highlands staff will work with students and families.
Livermore said the full-time behavior therapist who will work in the center has already been visiting students at the school, talking with five or six of the 20 students who have already been recommended to her.
Aside from the therapist, Georgia Highlands nurse practitioners and clinical social workers will run the center, providing primary care, mental health care and oral care screening and treatment to students.
They will also be able to offer physical exams, prescribe and dispense medication, bill public and private insurance for reimbursable services, conduct clinical and lab tests and treat chronic illnesses.
“We really do want to become the hub of our community here at Cumming Elementary and offer every single service we possibly can to our students and their families so they can…. come to school ready to learn,” Livermore said.
Bearden and Shiflett, alongside Livermore and Georgia Highlands nurse practitioner Ashley Ford, cut the ribbon outside of the center, officially opening it up for the Cumming Elementary community.
“We are really going to put these services to use, and we just cannot wait for them to all be here and up-and-running on Monday morning,” Livermore said.