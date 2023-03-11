How one Forsyth County school is now able to provide medical care directly on campus to students and staff

Georgia Highlands Medical Services and Forsyth County Schools leaders came out to Cumming Elementary Thursday, March 9 to celebrate the official opening of their first school-based health center.

Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden welcomed the crowd as they gathered inside the school and thanked several local leaders in attendance, including City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, Forsyth County Commissioner Cindy Mills and Board of Education members Darla Light, Lindsey Adams and Mike Valdes.

“We are so excited today to offer this school-based health center for our students,” Bearden said.

The center is a partnership between the school and Georgia Highlands that provides on-site medical and mental health services to students, staff and their families with the goal of keeping kids healthy and in school where, they can spend more time learning.

Georgia Highlands and the district have worked for more than a year to make the center a reality for families at Cumming Elementary, many of whom struggle to find time outside of work to visit a doctor’s office.

“I get asked oftentimes why the school system would want to partner with Georgia Highlands like this — it’s for our kids,” Bearden said. “And it’s for our community.”