How renovations to this local health center will improve services for patients and staff

Georgia Highlands Medical Services recently finished major renovations to its Cumming Family Health Center, and to celebrate, organization leaders invited the community to a ribbon cutting and tour of the new space on Thursday, May 11.
CEO Todd Shifflet kicked off the event by welcoming a crowd of Georgia Highlands staff and community leaders, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Swapna Madhavan along with representatives from U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick’s office, United Way of Forsyth, Forsyth County Schools, Northside Hospital and the Forsyth County Public Library.
“Georgia Highlands was started out by Sister Kathryn [Cliatt] and Sister June [Racicot], two Catholic nuns, way back in 1979 when the population of Forsyth County was 27,000 if you can believe it,” Shifflet told the crowd.
Founded as George E. Wilson Memorial Health Services, Georgia Highlands started by providing health care to 168 patients per year in the rural community out of a double-wide trailer.
Since then, the organization has left the trailer behind for now multiple state-of-the-art facilities, but as Shifflet reminded the crowd, Georgia Highlands’ mission to provide health care to low-income and uninsured families, along with everyone else in the community, has remained the same.
But with new renovations to more than 14,000 of the 19,609-square-foot Cumming Health Center, located at 260 Elm Street, Shifflet explained continuing this mission will be even easier for staff.
“This particular renovation is kind of symbolic to me,” Shifflet said. “I’ve been wanting to renovate it since I got here in 2015.”
Renovations included moving the entrance to the building’s parking lot from the center to the sides, expanding the center’s lobby and modernizing and improving patient flow and care in the front office, for clinical support staff, case management and mental health services.
During the pandemic, Georgia Highlands also made renovations to the back of the building to create a separate isolation suite to provide care to sick patients.
“I think it makes it look a lot better, a lot more professional, and we’re doing a lot better care because of it,” Shifflet said.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, Shifflet and the staff invited community leaders in to tour the building and get a look at the new renovations for themselves.
Shifflet said Georgia Highlands serves about 10,000 of the 25,000 uninsured residents in Forsyth County at the organization’s two facilities in downtown Cumming.
The organization now provides care to 21,500 people total each year, with 49% of them being uninsured and 73% low income. These services include pediatrics, geriatrics, OB-GYN, radiology and more.
“We employ 120 people in downtown Cumming,” Shifflet said. “Clinical professionals — the very best, most terrific, compassionate people on the planet work at Georgia Highlands in downtown Cumming here.”
Aside from the Cumming Family Health Center, Georgia Highlands provides services in Forsyth County from its Highlands Medical Plaza facility at 475 Tribble Gap Road in Cumming and, in partnership with the local school system, its new School-Based Health Center at Cumming Elementary School.
For more information, visit www.ghms-inc.org.