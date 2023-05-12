How renovations to this local health center will improve services for patients and staff

Georgia Highlands Medical Services recently finished major renovations to its Cumming Family Health Center, and to celebrate, organization leaders invited the community to a ribbon cutting and tour of the new space on Thursday, May 11.

CEO Todd Shifflet kicked off the event by welcoming a crowd of Georgia Highlands staff and community leaders, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Swapna Madhavan along with representatives from U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick’s office, United Way of Forsyth, Forsyth County Schools, Northside Hospital and the Forsyth County Public Library.

“Georgia Highlands was started out by Sister Kathryn [Cliatt] and Sister June [Racicot], two Catholic nuns, way back in 1979 when the population of Forsyth County was 27,000 if you can believe it,” Shifflet told the crowd.