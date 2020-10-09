Kemp touts COVID-19 progress in Georgia, urges flu shots

By Beau Evans , Capitol Beat News Service

Gov. Brian Kemp touted an encouraging decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Georgia on Wednesday while urging people to get their flu shots immediately.

At a news conference, Kemp noted new positive cases have dropped more than 60% from their peak in July and the two-week positivity average – a key marker to assess the virus’ spread – has fallen by half since August.

Hospitalizations stand at just under 1,300 cases statewide, marking a 60% drop from the peak of people needing medical care for coronavirus, Kemp said Wednesday.

The governor emphasized progress has been made due to Georgians by and large participating in distancing and cleanliness guidelines including keeping six feet apart, washing their hands and wearing masks.

“The key is for us now to keep doing this,” Kemp said. “We cannot take our foot off the gas.”

With schools and businesses reopening after closures since March, Kemp and the state’s public health director, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, stressed it will be critical for Georgians to get their flu shots now to avoid dual outbreaks of highly infectious respiratory viruses.