LifeSouth opens three pop-up blood donor locations, including one in Cumming

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has opened three new pop-up donor centers in Cumming, Lawrenceville and Stockbridge, and invites area community members to come by and donate blood.

“We are excited to open these new donor centers, in addition to having our red, white and blue bloodmobile out and about every day,” said Lori Russell, LifeSouth district director. “It is an honor to serve the patients and donors in Georgia hospitals. Blood collected from donors stays here to help local patients in need.”

The Cumming donor center is at 1550 Market Place Boulevard and is open from 1-7 p.m., Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

The Lawrenceville donor center is at 1030 Old Peachtree Road NW, Unit 202 and open from 1-7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

The Stockbridge donor center is at 3550 GA-138 and open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday and Wednesday and from noon until 7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

Donors are welcome to walk-in and give blood or visit lifesouth.org or call 1-800-795-2707 to schedule an appointment to donate.

With social distancing measures causing many blood drive cancellations and fewer donors, maintaining an adequate blood supply is more important than ever. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 are encouraged to donate plasma and help someone who is currently fighting the virus.

To maintain social distancing, all donors will be spaced apart while waiting and donating blood. Donor temperature will be checked at the door prior to entering the blood drive. All blood donors will receive a recognition item and will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required. For more information on donating blood or convalescent plasma, visit lifesouth.org.

LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood center serving hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.