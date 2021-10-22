Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will be available next week

The Georgia Department of Public Health and health districts throughout Georgia will begin offering booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 26, pending guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.
The boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial two-dose series:
• 65 years and older;
• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;
• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;
• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
For people who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster.
The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots, according to the release. Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites.
For information about COVID-19 vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit www.vaccines.gov or vaccinefinder.org.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.