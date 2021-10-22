Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots will be available next week

The Georgia Department of Public Health and health districts throughout Georgia will begin offering booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday, Oct. 26, pending guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.



The boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial two-dose series:

• 65 years and older;

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings;

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions;

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.



