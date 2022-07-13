Northside Hospital, Anthem reach agreement on contract

The Northside Hospital system and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced Tuesday, July 12, that they have reached an agreement that provides access to care at Northside for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s members in Georgia, according to a news release.



“Northside Hospital has an unwavering focus on patients and their families, and that always is our mission,” said Scott Wade, vice president of Northside Hospital. “The outcome of our discussions is great news for our partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and our patients.”

Northside Hospital and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia have been in a partnership for more than 30 years. The resolution of the discussions represents a commitment to further strengthening a partnership that potentially will develop into a model for the Atlanta region and all of Georgia, according to the release.

“I’m pleased we were able to come to a resolution on behalf of our members. Our new agreement with Northside continues and enhances our partnership, continuing access to quality care for Georgians, which is our focus,” said Robert Bunch, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “I want to thank Northside’s Bob Quattrocchi and Scott Wade for their partnership and efforts to find common ground.”

The release states that the new agreement is effective immediately, meaning Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members will have in-network access to Northside’s hospitals, physicians, and other outpatient locations in Georgia.