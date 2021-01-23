Northside recognized for culture, diversity, place to work for women

Northside Hospital has been recognized as one of the best places in the country to work.

Recently, Comparably.com, a workplace and compensation website, recognized Northside for Best Company Culture, Best Companies for Women and Best Companies for Diversity among all top large employers, companies that have more than 500 employees.

“Northside strongly believes in creating an environment where our employees are empowered, appreciated and supported so they can provide the best health care to our patients,” said Bob Quattrocchi, president and CEO of Northside Hospital in a news release. “That we rank among such highly respected companies across all industries is no surprise to me; I am honored by and proud of the work that we do.”

Per the release, Comparably’s annual list takes into account anonymous feedback from employees about work environment, compensation, leadership and other factors.

Earlier in 2020, Northside also was honored on the Comparably lists for:

-Best Company Work-Life Balance

-Best Company Perks & Benefits

-Best Company Compensation

-Best Company Happiness

-Best Professional Development

-Best Leadership Teams

-Best CEOs for Women