Pfizer booster shots available at Georgia Highlands Medical Services

Georgia Highlands Medical Services is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots following approval from the FDA and CDC.
Booster vaccines are now available for adults 65 and older, front line healthcare workers and adults with certain underlying medical conditions that received the primary series at least six months ago.
To schedule an appointment for a booster shot, call 770-887-1668. Georgia Highlands Medical Services is located at 475 Tribble Gap Road, Cumming.
Booster shots are only available for those that received the Pfizer primary series. Booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson immunizations have not yet been approved.