Red Cross huddles up with Peyton Manning to offer chance to blood donors for a free trip to the Super Bowl

The American Red Cross and Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning recently teamed up to offer blood donors who give during National Blood Donor Month in January the chance of winning a free trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

For the Red Cross, National Blood Donor Month marks “a time to celebrate those who generously roll up a sleeve to keep blood products stocked for hospitals providing critical care” during the winter when seasonal illnesses are on the rise.

As a thank you to donors, the Red Cross and the National Football League wanted to offer a greater reward to those giving back this month. Through Tuesday, Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.

These tickets would also include access to day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations and a $500 gift card for other expenses.

To book a time to give, visit www.redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, or call 800-RED-CROSS.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us,” Manning said in a statement. “A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”