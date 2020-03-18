Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Forsyth County

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
UPDATE (March 18, 12:06 p.m.): There are now 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia according to the latest number from the state Department of Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Forsyth County on Wednesday morning.
Officials confirmed the county's first positive case on Monday, March 16.
Along with three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hall County, that brings the total number to five in District 2, a 13-county area that covers most of North Georgia.
Almost 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed around the world, according to the World Health Organization, including 4,226 in the U.S. and 146 in Georgia as of noon Tuesday.
This story will be updated.