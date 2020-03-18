BREAKING
Latest updates on novel coronavirus in Forsyth County and Georgia
Number of COVID-19 cases now at 146, including first reported in Forsyth County
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Forsyth County
The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is depicted in an illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020. - photo by Associated Press
Brian Paglia
FCN staff
Updated: March 18, 2020, 12:09 p.m.

UPDATE (March 18, 12:06 p.m.): There are now 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia according to the latest number from the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Forsyth County on Wednesday morning.

Officials confirmed the county's first positive case on Monday, March 16.

Along with three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hall County, that brings the total number to five in District 2, a 13-county area that covers most of North Georgia.

Almost 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed around the world, according to the World Health Organization, including 4,226 in the U.S. and 146 in Georgia as of noon Tuesday.

This story will be updated.