Second Publix employee in Forsyth County tests positive for COVID-19

Publix confirmed Monday that an associate at an Alpharetta store in Forsyth County recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The associate works at the Florida-based company's location at The Village at Flynn Crossing, at 5180 McGinnis Ferry Road, right on the border with Fulton County.