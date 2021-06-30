Urgent care center on Market Place Boulevard in Cumming acquired by Piedmont Urgent Care

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet announced today that it acquired PrimeCare Urgent Care on Market Place Boulevard in Cumming.
According to the release the center will be rebranded but will continue to operate under the PrimeCare brand and contracts during the transition.
“Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is proud to expand our services into these communities,” WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said. “We are excited to welcome the PrimeCare Urgent Care team and to add to our services in Cobb and Cherokee counties. We share the same commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality urgent care services to every patient, close to home.”
Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,500 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients shorter wait times and higher patient satisfaction. Piedmont Urgent Care also offers COVID-19 same-day PCR, rapid and antibody testing at all locations.
Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet provides virtual visits and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illness and injury seven days a week, with extended hours nights and weekends, and are an alternative to busy emergency departments and when traditional primary care offices are not open, according to the release. These facilities also feature onsite digital X-ray capabilities and accept most major insurance plans, including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.
“The team and I are excited to be growing as part of the Piedmont Urgent Care network,” said Kenneth M. Rice, M.D., owner of PrimeCare Urgent Care. “We are aligned in our priority to provide our patients with quality care and to treat them the way neighbors and friends expect in the Cumming community. The name will change but we will be here to provide exceptional care for our community just as we have done every day through the pandemic, and as we have for the last 14 years.”
The former PrimeCare center is located at 2021 Market Place Boulevard in Cumming, and is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.piedmonturgentcare.org.