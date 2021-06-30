Urgent care center on Market Place Boulevard in Cumming acquired by Piedmont Urgent Care

Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet announced today that it acquired PrimeCare Urgent Care on Market Place Boulevard in Cumming.



According to the release the center will be rebranded but will continue to operate under the PrimeCare brand and contracts during the transition.

“Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is proud to expand our services into these communities,” WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said. “We are excited to welcome the PrimeCare Urgent Care team and to add to our services in Cobb and Cherokee counties. We share the same commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality urgent care services to every patient, close to home.”

Piedmont Healthcare partnered with WellStreet Urgent Care in 2014. WellStreet’s providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, which has more than 2,500 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients shorter wait times and higher patient satisfaction. Piedmont Urgent Care also offers COVID-19 same-day PCR, rapid and antibody testing at all locations.



