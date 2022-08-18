'We can't do it by ourselves:' Georgia Highlands honors partners, legislators for help during COVID-19 pandemic

After celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, Georgia Highlands Medical Services, along with the rest of the world, was thrown into disarray from the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a luncheon hosted by Georgia Highlands officials on Wednesday, Aug. 17, CEO Todd Shifflet said in the past two years, Georgia Highlands Medical Services has had almost 24,000 sick visits from COVID-19 patients with more than 2,000 being treated under tents in parking lots.

But between the visits and 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines GHMS has administered, Shifflet said the practice has continued to grow and help more people in need.

In 1979, Sisters Kathryn Cliatt and June Racicot, along with “tireless community leaders,” founded the George E. Wilson Memorial Health Services Inc.

The mission was simple: “to provide services to those in our community who have no other place to turn for care.”

Since opening its doors over 40 years ago and going through a name change, GHMS has grown to include six medical centers serving 21,000 patients in Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson and Forsyth counties and surrounding communities in north Georgia.

About 75% of patients are living below the poverty line with 50% uninsured, according to Shifflet.

U.S., state and local officials attended the luncheon on Wednesday to share Georgia Highlands Medical Services’s success and learn more about federally qualified health centers.