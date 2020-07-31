What do the numbers say about COVID-19 in Forsyth County?

There is a lot of information about COVID-19, and it is presented by government agencies in a lot of different ways.

Just take perhaps the simplest piece of information: COVID-19 cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health is reporting cumulative cases since the pandemic started, cases over the last two weeks, cases by day, cases per 100,000 residents, cases by the date they were reported, cases by the date that a person first showed symptoms. Not to mention the various ways the agency reports and displays data about testing, hospitalizations, and deaths.

All this information is being used by local and state governments, schools, businesses, and ordinary people to make decisions about how best to live during the pandemic.

Dr. Amber Schmidtke recognized that regular Georgians might struggle to make sense of all the information. She also knew that public health officials, suddenly put in the spotlight to explain the pandemic, default to speaking in specific and complicated terms that might confuse the public. Dr. Amber Schmidtke

Schmidtke lives in Houston County, just south of Macon, and is a member of the state’s task force for COVID-19 data management, which gives her access to the most updated information about how the pandemic is playing out across the state. Schmidtke has been using much of that data, and her background in public health and teaching in higher education, to help Georgia residents make sense of the pandemic through her Facebook account (with nearly 12,000 followers now) and email newsletter. She recently started a podcast, too, called “Public Health for the People.”

“I’m happy to be that bridge,” Schmidtke said.

On a daily basis, Schmidtke has a pulse on the state of the pandemic in counties across Georgia, from Glynn on the coast to Whitfield near Tennessee and everywhere in between.

So what about Forsyth County?

The Forsyth County News spoke with Schmidtke, who provided a snapshot of what the numbers say about COVID-19 in Forsyth County.