The missing swimmer at Burton Mill Park on Lake Lanier has been found safe, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Update: Missing 20-year-old swimmer at Lake Lanier found safe
Latest
-
Southern Surf Slam competition coming to Lake Lanier
-
‘Uncanny ability to see things’: Diver marks finding 40th lost wedding ring in Lake Lanier
-
Help keep the spread of this damaging, invasive species found in Lake Lanier at a snail’s pace
-
New entry policy at Mary Alice Park in effect for busy summer season