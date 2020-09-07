Great American Boat Parade drew thousands to Lake Lanier. This is what it looked like

By Thomas Hartwell

Gainesville Times

An estimated 2,300 boats of various shape and size, most decked out with American and Donald Trump flags, as well as flags supporting police, covered the water at Lake Lanier for a parade.

A handful of small planes and helicopters also flew overhead, buzzing the Great American Boat Parade, some showing their own support.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not respond to a request for confirmation of how many boats attended the parade. But some authorities said the gathering was the most vessels they’d ever seen on the lake.

Dustin Melton, the Gainesville firefighter and Cornelia resident who organized the event, estimated 2,300 to 2,400 boats turned up to participate, based on the nearly 1,700 boats that responded to an RVSP request, as well as the 500 to 600 boats that he said appeared to join the parade on the spot. Hundreds more gathered on shorelines at parks and marinas to witness the spectacle.