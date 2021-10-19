Some heroes wear tanks: Get to know the guys behind Lake Lanier Recovery Divers

Richard Pickering

With over 40 years of experience, Pickering has dived in waters across the world; from north Georgia’s Lake Lanier to the Mediterranean Sea and beyond.

Around 10 years ago, Pickering was at Holiday Marina when he saw some men trying to find an Apple Watch that fell beneath the murky waters. He told them that he was a licensed diver and asked if they wanted him to “give [finding the watch] a shot.”

“I have a really uncanny sense of sight,” Pickering said. “I’m one of those people that can walk along a path and look down to a clover patch and pick up a four-leaf clover just like that. The odds in that are … small, but I see things that don’t belong.”

Pickering said he jumped in the water and “was up and down in two minutes” with the watch. He said they were thrilled because “they’d been trying to find the [watch] for hours.”

The object recovery bug bit Pickering and he continued to pick up things off the bottom of the lake, finding like-minded people to work with and founding Lake Lanier Recovery Divers.

“It’s a tremendous responsibility and it’s awesome to be able to help people,” Pickering said. “We’re meeting wonderful people on the lake. They’re all excited when we show up and even more excited when we find their stuff, and that gives us that positive reinforcement.”

Pickering said that he’s found everything from iPhones to boat anchors to rings from beneath Lanier. He said rings are “impossible — they’re super hard to find.” He’s found 29 rings and is hoping to recover his 30th before the end of the year.

While phones, keys and glasses are among the more common items Pickering finds, he said that he would never forget having to dive for a set of dentures.

One evening, Pickering said he got a call from a client, and he agreed without knowing what he would be looking for.

When he arrived at the dock, “there were elderly men all sitting around just sizing me up” before asking him to help find one of the men’s dentures.

“I just said, What? Is this a joke? Am I being pranked?” Pickering said.

They weren’t joking. Pickering said they were eating chicken wings when a man bit into one harder than expected and tossed the bones into the water.

“I guess his teeth just went with it,” Pickering said.

Pickering got into gear and descended for the dentures.

“When I got down around 40 feet [below the lake’s surface], I saw all these blobs just floating in the water; it was like the Twilight Zone,” Pickering said. “I started to reach for them and they kind of moved away from me, so I got closer and got my light up to them. They were half-eaten chicken wings. It was so gross. I was diving in a sea of chicken wings.”

He found the dentures, though.

“Everybody always asks me [if] the guy's still wearing the dentures,” Pickering said. “Yeah, he’s still wearing them. He washed them and put them back in his mouth.”

